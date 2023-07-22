Stocks end mixed; Dow up for tenth straight day

Representative image.

US stocks ended mixed on July 21, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rising marginally to notch its 10th straight day of advances, its longest rally in almost six years.

The blue-chip index was lifted by gains of more than 1 percent each in Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and Chevron (CVX.N). It is now up over 6 percent in 2023, compared to the S&P 500's (.SPX) 18 percent rise.

"The Dow playing catch-up shows there is a rotation into other sectors, like healthcare and financials. The rally is not just tech-heavy anymore," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Nvidia (NVDA.O) and Meta Platforms (META.O) lost more than 2 percent each in a choppy trading session, while the S&P 500 utilities sector (.SPLRCU) jumped 1.5 percent, followed by a 1 percent rise in the healthcare sector index (.SPXHC).

Netflix (NFLX.O) dipped 2.3 percent, down for a second straight day after the video streaming company's quarterly results this week failed to impress.

Analysts attributed the volatile trading on July 21 to the expiration of monthly options and the expected special rebalancing of the multi-trillion dollar Nasdaq 100 (.NDX) following the close of trading.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.03 percent to end at 4,536.34 points.

The Nasdaq declined 0.22 percent to 14,032.81 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01 percent to 35,227.69 points.

For the week, the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent, the Nasdaq fell 0.6 percent and the Dow rose 2.1 percent.

The Nasdaq has rallied about 34 percent this year, lifted by optimism over artificial intelligence, a relatively resilient U.S. economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike cycle will end soon.

While the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its July 25-26 meeting, investors have mixed views on the central bank's longer-term monetary policy.

American Express (AXP.N) fell 3.9 percent after the credit card giant missed quarterly revenue estimates and affirmed its full-year profit forecast.

SLB (SLB.N) declined 2.2 percent after the top oilfield services firm missed quarterly revenue expectations due to moderating drilling activity in North America.

Advancing issues outnumbered falling ones within the S&P 500 (.AD.SPX) by a 1.5-to-one ratio.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was relatively light, with 10.4 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 10.6 billion shares over the previous 20 sessions.