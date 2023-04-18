 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stocks advance, US yields dip as earnings season picks up

Reuters
Apr 18, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was roughly unchanged, but the Dow Industrials were weighed down by a 1.95% drop in Goldman Sachs after its quarterly results.

A gauge of global stocks rose on April 18 to reach its highest level since early February as U.S. earnings season picks up steam, while Treasury yields dipped after three straight sessions of gains.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was roughly unchanged, but the Dow Industrials were weighed down by a 1.95% drop in Goldman Sachs after its quarterly results as well as a 2.31% decline in fellow Dow component Johnson & Johnson despite boosting its profit forecast.

Goldman peer Bank of America also lost ground even after its earnings beat estimates and was last off 1.17%.

"We are back to being driven by the realities that companies face and then how well they are doing facing those realities, and this is why we call earnings season 'winners and losers' season," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.