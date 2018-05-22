Stock surges over 600% in one year, brokerage lowers rating to 'sell'

Having gained over 600 percent over the past year, Graphite India may correct by up to 12 percent, Anand Rathi said in a report.

The brokerage has lowered its rating on the stock to 'sell', and has cut its price target on it to Rs 707, which is four times the company's estimated EV/EBITDA for FY20.

The company's current valuation has factored in steady cash flows for over five years, the brokerage said, adding that at this point, the probability of a downward risk materialising is greater.

"Considering maximum optimism, we believe that these companies should get a low multiple for peak performance," Anand Rathi analysts said in the report.

The local brokerage also highlighted that the prevalent demand-supply mismatch could continue for the next one year.

"Capacity additions in China in low power electrodes and needle coke, however, would most likely impact realisations. We believe there is a greater downside risk than potential for our realisation assumption of $10,500-11,000 a tonne," the analysts wrote.

Higher cost of procurement would only add to this pain, the brokerage said, pointing out that prices of needle coke have multiplied six times ($600 to $3,600 a tonne).

"We expect procurement cost of most Indian graphite-electrode operators to triple, from $1,000 to $3,000 a tonne," Anand Rathi said, adding that operating profit margins are unlikely to expand in the face of higher raw material cost.