May 22, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stock surges over 600% in one year, brokerage lowers rating to 'sell'

The brokerage has lowered its rating on the stock to 'sell', and has cut its price target on it to Rs 707, which is four times the company's estimated EV/EBITDA for FY20.

Having gained over 600 percent over the past year, Graphite India may correct by up to 12 percent, Anand Rathi said in a report.

The company's current valuation has factored in steady cash flows for over five years, the brokerage said, adding that at this point, the probability of a downward risk materialising is greater.

"Considering maximum optimism, we believe that these companies should get a low multiple for peak performance," Anand Rathi analysts said in the report.

The local brokerage also highlighted that the prevalent demand-supply mismatch could continue for the next one year.

"Capacity additions in China in low power electrodes and needle coke, however, would most likely impact realisations. We believe there is a greater downside risk than potential for our realisation assumption of $10,500-11,000 a tonne," the analysts wrote.

Higher cost of procurement would only add to this pain, the brokerage said, pointing out that prices of needle coke have multiplied six times ($600 to $3,600 a tonne).

"We expect procurement cost of most Indian graphite-electrode operators to triple, from $1,000 to $3,000 a tonne," Anand Rathi said, adding that operating profit margins are unlikely to expand in the face of higher raw material cost.

