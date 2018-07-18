Stock Picks of the Day: 2 midcaps that could return 7-12%

Aditya Agarwala

The Nifty resumed its upward journey, which happens to be a minor fifth impulse wave following a brief fourth wave correction. Moreover, the index formed a double bottom at 10,925, while the relative strength index (RSI) took support at 60 levels and turned upwards suggesting that the bullishness is intact.

A sustained trade above 11,050 can extend the upmove towards levels of 11,175-11,250. However, a trade below the double bottom - 10,925 - can trigger a correction to 10,900-10,865 levels.

Here is a list of top 3 stocks that could return 5-10 percent in the next 3-4 weeks:

Titan Company: Buy| LTP: Rs 845| Target: Rs 900-930| Stop Loss: Rs 800| Return 7-10%

On the daily chart, Titan Company Ltd. (TITAN) has turned upwards after taking support at the trendline support placed at Rs 800. Further, it took support at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level affirming bullishness.

Moreover, the RSI has also turned upwards after forming a positive reversal indicating that the downtrend is losing steam. Moreover, it has formed a positive reversal on the higher time frame charts suggesting more upside.

The stock can be bought in the range of Rs 840-850 for targets of Rs 900-930, keeping a stop loss placed below Rs 800.

V-Guard: Buy| LTP: Rs 192| Target: Rs 207-216| Stop Loss: Rs 183| Return 8-12%

On the daily chart, V-Guard Industries Ltd. (VGUARD) has taken a support at the lower end of the Wolfe wave pattern and turned upwards suggesting bullishness building up in the stock.

Further, on the weekly chart, it has taken support at the 127% Fibonacci extension level. A sustained trade above Rs 196 will extend the rise to levels of 207-216.

The RSI has also turned upwards after forming a positive reversal suggesting higher in the coming trading sessions. The stock can be bought in the range of Rs 191-195 for a target of Rs 207-216, keeping a stop loss placed below Rs 183.

Axis Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 537| Target: Rs 565-580| Stop Loss: Rs 519| Return 5-8%

On the daily chart, Axis Bank Ltd. (AXISBANK) has broken out from a channel pattern suggesting resumption of the uptrend in the stock.

Further, the stock has turned upwards after taking support at the lower end of an ‘Ascending Triangle’ pattern affirming trend reversal is in favour of the bulls.

The RSI has turned upwards after forming a positive divergence indicating that the downtrend is losing steam. The stock can be bought in the range of Rs 535-540 for targets of Rs 565-580, and keep a stop loss placed below Rs 519.

: The author Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.