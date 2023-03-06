 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Mar 06, 2023 / 07:23 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India on Monday, continuing the bullish trend of the last trading session. Asian markets traded upbeat this morning on the back of positive cues from the West

Nifty has support at 17,473, followed by 17,421 and 17,338.

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 68 points on Monday.

The BSE Sensex jumped 900 points to 59,809, while the Nifty50 spiked 272 points to 17,594 and formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above average volumes at the close last Friday.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,473, followed by 17,421 and 17,338. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,639, followed by 17,690 and 17,773.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: