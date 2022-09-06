GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Stock Market Live: This defence play is up 115% in 2022 | Markets with Santo & CJ
Moneycontrol News
Sep 06, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
Defence companies have been the darling of the market this year but one stock has gone under the radar. Watch the show to know which stock CJ has unearthed that has doubled money in 2022 plus listen to his thoughts on Bharti Airtel and CDSL.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Airtel
#share market
#stock markets
#video
first published: Sep 6, 2022 02:41 pm
