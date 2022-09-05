business Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 443 points, Nifty ends above 17,650 | Bajar Gupshup | Sept 05, 2022 Domestic equity markets ended higher. Sensex closed 443 points higher at 59,246 and the Nifty closed 0.72 percent up, at 17,666. Banking stocks surged as the Nifty Bank hit multi-month high. In the Nifty 50 index, the biggest gainers were Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, ITC, NTPC and Sun Pharma. Among the biggest losers were Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Britannia Industries and Apollo Hospitals. Watch the video to know about today's market action!