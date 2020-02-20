Sterlite Technologies share price gains 7% on Rs 1,500 crore order win

Sterlite Technologies share price added 7 percent in early trade on February 20 after the company won an order worth Rs 1,500 crore.

These orders have ranged from continued business development in its core areas of optical connectivity solutions and network services to emerging areas such as software virtualisation, the company said.

"We are pleased to see that our customers across Telcos, Cloud Companies, Citizen Network and Large Enterprises are realizing the value in holistic solutions – a trend that is reaffirming our value add as end-to-end data networks innovator," said Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, Sterlite Technologies.

At 09:26 hrs, Sterlite Technologies was quoting at Rs 117.30, up Rs 6.30, or 5.68 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 279.25 and 52-week low Rs 96.65 on 12 March 2019 and 23 August 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 58.16 percent below its 52-week high and 20.9 percent above its 52-week low.