App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterlite Technologies gains nearly 4% on acquisition of UK-based firm

It is an all cash deal financed by a combination of internal accruals and foreign currency debt instruments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Sterlite Technologies (STL) rose 4 percent in early trade on September 26 after the company acquired UK-based Impact Data Solutions Group for an enterprise value of around Rs 105.55 crore.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary Sterlite Global Venture (Mauritius) entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 100 percent stake in Impact Data Solutions Group and its affiliate, together represented as IDS Group, as per the company's release.

The transaction is structured to acquire 100 percent, out of this 80 percent has been acquired, and the remaining 20 percent will be acquired based on an earn‐out model, over the next few years, it added.

Close

It is an all-cash deal financed by a combination of internal accruals and foreign currency debt instruments at an Enterprise Value of approximately £12 million (Rs 105.55 crore), it further added.

related news

At 0926 hrs, Sterlite Technologies was quoting at Rs 161.90, up Rs 5.80, or 3.72 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 10:09 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.