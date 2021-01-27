Sterling & Wilson Solar stock up 5% on commissioning 2nd project in Oman

live bse live

Shares of Sterling & Wilson Solar (SWSL) added 5 percent intraday on January 27 after the company commissioned its second project in Oman.

The 25 MW solar project was awarded to the company by global energy company Shell.

SWSL commissioned this project on time with more than 300,000 safe man-hours during the pandemic by following all the necessary safety protocols and measures set by the local authorities.

"It gives us immense pride to commission our second project in Oman during such difficult times. We feel honoured to have the opportunity to support Shell and contribute to Oman’s journey of a clean and sustainable future,” said Bikesh Ogra – Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar.

Last year, SWSL became the first Indian company to commission a solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Oman. The Amin Solar Project, with an installed capacity of 125 MWp, is Oman’s first renewables-based Independent Power Project (IPP), the company said.

At 11:30 hrs, Sterling & Wilson Solar was quoting at Rs 245, up Rs 8.25, or 3.48 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 330.00 and 52-week low Rs 69.75 on 11 February 2020 and 31 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.76 percent below its 52-week high and 251.25 percent above its 52-week low.