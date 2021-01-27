MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sterling & Wilson Solar stock up 5% on commissioning 2nd project in Oman

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 330.00 and 52-week low Rs 69.75 on 11 February, 2020 and 31 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Sterling & Wilson Solar (SWSL) added 5 percent intraday on January 27 after the company commissioned its second project in Oman.

The 25 MW solar project was awarded to the company by global energy company Shell.

SWSL commissioned this project on time with more than 300,000 safe man-hours during the pandemic by following all the necessary safety protocols and measures set by the local authorities.

"It gives us immense pride to commission our second project in Oman during such difficult times. We feel honoured to have the opportunity to support Shell and contribute to Oman’s journey of a clean and sustainable future,” said Bikesh Ogra – Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar.

Last year, SWSL became the first Indian company to commission a solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Oman. The Amin Solar Project, with an installed capacity of 125 MWp, is Oman’s first renewables-based Independent Power Project (IPP), the company said.

Close

At 11:30 hrs, Sterling & Wilson Solar was quoting at Rs 245, up Rs 8.25, or 3.48 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 330.00 and 52-week low Rs 69.75 on 11 February 2020 and 31 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.76 percent below its 52-week high and 251.25 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Sterling & Wilson Solar
first published: Jan 27, 2021 11:54 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.