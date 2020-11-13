Sterling & Wilson Solar shares slip 3% after Q2 profit plunges 81%

Sterling & Wilson Solar share price was down over 3 percent intraday on November 13, a day after the company declared its September quarter results.

It reported a 81 percent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.09 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 79.41 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing. Total income rose to Rs 1,375.94 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,265.65 crore in the year-ago period.

The company is primarily engaged in the business of complete turnkey solutions for engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of solar power projects.

It had order inflows of Rs 5,696 crore in H1 FY21, which is 124 per cent of the restated order book for FY20, despite the testing times on account of COVID-19, it said.

Sterling and Wilson Solar's Director and Global CEO Bikesh Ogra said, "Execution has picked up significantly across all geographies and we have also commenced construction at the project sites which we had recently won."

The stock was trading at Rs 218.10, down Rs 8.20, or 3.62 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 220 and an intraday low of Rs 216.50.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has high promoter pledge with decline in quarterly net profit with falling profit margin (YoY).

Moneycontrol technical rating is neutral with moving averages being bearish and technical indicators being neutral.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​