Sterling Tools gains 6% on over 63% surge in Q3 net, EV promise

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

In Q3FY23, the company’s net profit rose by 63.5% YoY and revenue from operations went up by 33% YoY

SGEL’s focus is manufacturing motor-control units (MCUs), which acts as an interface between an EV's batteries and its motor. (Photo by Djordje Petrovic/Pexels)

Auto-component maker Sterling Tools traded up nearly 6 percent to Rs 353 on February 15.

The sentiment around the stock has appreciated drastically after its third quarter results. In the third quarter, the company’s net profit surged 63.5 percent on-year to Rs 10.1 crore, while its revenue from operations jumped 33 percent to reach Rs 151.3 crore and its EBITDA margin improved 60 bps to 15.7 percent.

About 98  percent of the company’s revenue comes from two wheelers. Three wheelers and light commercial vehicles make up 1 percent each of the revenue mix.

The fastener manufacturer diversified into electric-vehicle components in 2020. With the world moving decisively towards electrification of mobility, component makers who are adapting fast seem to be getting rewarded by the market. Sterling Tools set up a 100 percent subsidiary Sterling Gtake E-mobility Limited (SGEL) in partnership with Jiangsu Gtake of Shenzhen (China).