    Sterling and Wilson RE jumps on winning an order from NTPC

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
    Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy traded with gains of about 3 percent on August 23 morning after the company said it bagged a big order from National Thermal Power Company (NTPC).

    At 9.45 am, the stock was up 2.76 percent at ₹288.60 on BSE.

    “We are pleased to inform that the company has emerged as the L-1 bidder for the BOS package comprising four blocks of the proposed solar photovoltaic (PV) plant of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited,” the company said in a regulatory filing on August 22.

    The plant will come up in Khavda RE Power Park, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat and have an aggregate capacity of 1,570 megawatts.

    The total bid value, including operations and maintenance (O&M) for three years, would be Rs 2,200 crore inclusive of taxes, Sterling and Wilson said.

    The stock has delivered lukewarm returns in the past year. It has gained 11 percent in the period but is down 25 percent year to date in 2022. In the last month, it is up about 2 percent.

    The stock is not tracked by any analyst.

    In the June quarter, the company reported a loss of ₹10 crore on a revenue of ₹79 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.