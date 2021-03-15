English
Stellar Listing: MTAR Technologies share lists with 82% premium at Rs 1,050

The company raised Rs 596 crore through public issue which has seen a strong subscription of 200.79 times, during March 3-5.

March 15, 2021
 
 
MTAR Technologies share started off the first day with a massive 82 percent premium on the National Stock Exchange, on March 15, which was largely as per the analysts' expectations.

Experts feel the listing premium is justified given its leading position in nuclear, defence and aerospace equipment space; no comparable peers among already listed companies, stellar IPO subscription figures and markets' extremely positive stance on the future prospects of the company.

The stock opened at Rs 1,063.90 on the exchange against issue price of Rs 575, a 85 percent premium over issue price.

Precision engineering solutions company MTAR Technologies raised Rs 596 crore through public issue which has seen a strong subscription of 200.79 times, during March 3-5. The net proceeds from fresh issue and pre-IPO placement will be utilised for debt repayment and working capital requirements.

MTAR Technologies was the 9th listing in the current calendar year after Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Indigo Paints, Home First Finance Company, Stove Kraft, Brookfield India REIT, Nureca, RailTel Corporation and Heranba Industries.

The company mainly serves customers in the clean energy, nuclear and space and defence, sectors. It has precision engineering expertise with complex product manufacturing capability, and wide product portfolio leading to long-standing relationships with the customers.

"MTAR Technologies is uniquely positioned given that it is one of a kind company catering to marquee clients like ISRO, NPCIL, DRDO, Bloom Energy and Rafael. We believe that the company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the government's focus on defence sector and make in India initiative. We are positive on the long-term prospects of the company," Jyoti Roy of Angel Broking.
