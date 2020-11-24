Steel Strips Wheels shares up 4% on export orders

Steel Strips Wheels share price rose 4 percent intraday on November 24 after the company won export orders for nearly 62,000 wheels from the US and EU market to be executed in January and February from its Chennai plant.

Orders of similar capacity are anticipated from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed, the company added.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 784 and 52-week low Rs 317.35 on December 26, 2019 and May 20, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.47 percent below its 52-week high and 56.96 percent above its 52-week low.

At 1156 hours, Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 498.10, up Rs 11.45, or 2.35 percent on the BSE.