Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Strips Wheels shares up 2% on export orders from US

Steel Strips Wheels confirms export orders of nearly 10,000 wheels for US caravan trailer market, to be executed in the month of October from its Chennai plant.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Steel Strips Wheels share price gained over 2 percent intraday on September 21 after the company gets orders from US caravan trailer market.

Steel Strips Wheels confirms export orders of nearly 10,000 wheels for US caravan trailer market, to be executed in the month of October from its Chennai plant. Orders of similar capacity are anticipated from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 463, up Rs 12.10, or 2.68 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 464.00 and an intraday low of Rs 455.55.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has decreasing promoter pledge with book value per share improving for last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages being bullish and technical indicators being neutral.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 11:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Steel Strips Wheels

