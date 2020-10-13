172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|steel-strips-wheels-shares-gain-5-on-orders-from-the-us-eu-market-5956571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Strips Wheels shares gain 5% on orders from the US & EU market

The company confirmed export orders of nearly 38,000 wheels for US and EU market, to be executed in the month of December and January from its Dappar & Chennai plants.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel Strips Wheels share price gained 5 percent intraday on October 13 after the company bagged orders of over USD 3,68,000 from the US and the EU.

The company confirmed export orders of nearly 38,000 wheels for US and EU market, to be executed in the month of December and January from its Dappar & Chennai plants. Orders of similar capacity are anticipated from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed, the company said in an exchange filing.

Capture

Close

The stock was trading at Rs 489, up Rs 17.80, or 3.78 percent at 10:40 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 495.35 and an intraday low of Rs 477.

related news

Earlier last month the company confirmed export orders of nearly 9,000 wheels for EU trailer market, to be executed in the month of October and November from its Chennai plant.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has decreasing promoter pledge with book value per share improving for last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 10:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Steel Strips Wheels

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.