Steel Strips Wheels share rises 4% on export order

Steel Strips Wheels share price rose over 4 percent intraday on June 17 after the company bagged exports order from the US.

The company has bagged fresh exports order for Truck & Trailer market from the US, the company said in the release.

The order comprises supplies of close to 10,000 truck steel wheels in the period of June to September from its Chennai plant and total revenue generated by this additional order would be over $4,00,000, it added.

This new order indicates gradual re-start of operations in US post-COVID lockdown.

Additional orders for larger quantities are expected in coming weeks from several other regular customers in the US.

This order strengthens gradual production ramp-up of SSWL Chennai Truck wheels plant post COVID-19 shutdown, the company said.

At 11:25 hrs, Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 375.15, up Rs 7.65, or 2.08 percent on the BSE.