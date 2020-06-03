App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Strips Wheels share price up nearly 10% on order win

More orders are expected in the coming weeks from several regular customers, the company has said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Steel Strips Wheels share price rose nearly 10 percent intraday on June 3 after the company bagged an export order.

The company has bagged export orders for more than 8,000 wheels for EU and US Truck Trailer Market to be executed in June and July from its Chennai Truck Wheels plant.

More orders were expected in the coming weeks from other regular customers, the company said.

This order will support a gradual ramp-up of production at the company's Chennai plant after the coronavirus shutdown.

At 1454 hours, Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 378.05, up Rs 22.70, or 6.39 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 03:13 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

