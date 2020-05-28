App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Strips Wheels share price rises over 4% on export order win

Company expects to have 5 percent YOY growth in June 2020 in its exports numbers from Chennai plant.

Reuters
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel Strips Wheels share price rose 4.5 percent intraday on May 28 after the company won an export order.

The company has bagged firm exports orders for over 25,000 wheels for EU Caravan Trailer & US Mobile Home Market to be executed within July from its Chennai plant.

This marks gradual re-start of operations in EU & US post-COVID lockdown.

Close

Additional orders are expected in coming weeks from several other regular customers as the market begins to recover.

related news

The company expects to have 5 percent YOY growth in June 2020 in its exports numbers from Chennai plant.

At 14:02 hrs, Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 342.15, up Rs 9.15, or 2.75 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 02:23 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Steel Strips Wheels

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon