Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Strips Wheels share price rises 7% on export order

The company received its first order in the segment of alloy wheels from the EU market for the month of July from its Mehsana Plant.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Steel Strips Wheels share price rose 7 percent intraday on July 8 after the company bagged its first order in the alloy wheels segment.

The company received its first order in the segment of alloy wheels from the EU market for the month of July from its Mehsana Plant.

This comes with orders of more than 3100 CV wheels' from US & EU Market, amounting to a value of around USD 140 K.

With this new development, the company embarks on its journey in the Alloy wheels segment in its exports.

More orders are expected to receive from this customer in the coming times as we establish our quality & delivery.

At 11:22 hrs, Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 462.50, up Rs 26.35, or 6.04 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 11:37 am

tags #buzzing stcoks #Steel Strips Wheels

