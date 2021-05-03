Steel Strips Wheels share price rises 5% on 2nd highest net turnover in April

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Steel Strips Wheels share price rose 5 percent intraday on May 3 after the company achieved its second-highest net turnover in April 2021.

The company achieved its second-highest net turnover of Rs 235.28 crore in April 2021 versus Rs 253.29 crore in March 2021, thereby recording a decrease of 7.11 percent.

However, it achieved a gross turnover of Rs 284.34 crore in April 2021 against Rs 307.38 crore in March 2021, thereby recording a decrease of 7.49 percent.

The company achieved wheel rim sales of 14.77 lakh in April 2021 versus 16.73 lakh in March 2021 representing a decrease of 11.71 percent MoM.

The export segment achieved its highest-ever sales by volume in April 2021. The segment still has order backlogs and we expect to maintain the current sales volume run rate going ahead.

Segment-wise breakup:

At 10:55 hrs, Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 732.60, up Rs 18.45, or 2.58 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 776.10 and a 52-week low of Rs 317.35 on 10 March 2021 and 20 May 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.6 percent below its 52-week high and 130.85 percent above its 52-week low.