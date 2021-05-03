MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Steel Strips Wheels share price rises 5% on 2nd highest net turnover in April

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 776.10 and a 52-week low of Rs 317.35 on 10 March, 2021 and 20 May, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel Strips Wheels share price rose 5 percent intraday on May 3 after the company achieved its second-highest net turnover in April 2021.

The company achieved its second-highest net turnover of Rs 235.28 crore in April 2021 versus Rs 253.29 crore in March 2021, thereby recording a decrease of 7.11 percent.

However, it achieved a gross turnover of Rs 284.34 crore in April 2021 against Rs 307.38 crore in March 2021, thereby recording a decrease of 7.49 percent.

The company achieved wheel rim sales of 14.77 lakh in April 2021 versus 16.73 lakh in March 2021 representing a decrease of 11.71 percent MoM.

The export segment achieved its highest-ever sales by volume in April 2021. The segment still has order backlogs and we expect to maintain the current sales volume run rate going ahead.

Close

Segment-wise breakup:

ssw

At 10:55 hrs, Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 732.60, up Rs 18.45, or 2.58 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 776.10 and a 52-week low of Rs 317.35 on 10 March 2021 and 20 May 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.6 percent below its 52-week high and 130.85 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Steel Strips Wheels
first published: May 3, 2021 11:10 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.