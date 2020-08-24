172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|steel-strips-wheels-share-price-rises-3-on-new-orders-from-europe-us-5746981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Strips Wheels share price rises 3% on new orders from Europe & US

The share price surged 47 percent in the last 3 months.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel Strips Wheels share price rose more than 3 percent intraday on August 24 after the company bagged export orders from Europe and the US.

The company has bagged firm export orders for over 3,200 wheels for EU Truck and US Mobile Home Market to be executed in September from its Chennai plant.

Total value is around $57,000 and similar orders are expected in times to come from other regular customers as the market regains normalcy.

Close

At 11:35 hrs Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 486.85, up Rs 11.35, or 2.39 percent on the BSE.

ssw

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 798 and 52-week low Rs 317.35 on 20 September 2019 and 20 May 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.99 percent below its 52-week high and 53.41 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price surged 47 percent in the last 3 months.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 11:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Steel Strips Wheels

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.