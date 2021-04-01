English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Steel Strips Wheels share price rises 3% on highest-ever wheel rim sales

The exports segment volume rose 221 percent YoY.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel Strips Wheels share price added over 3 percent intraday on April 1 after the company achieved the highest-ever wheel rim sales.

".... achieved highest ever wheel rim sales of 16.73 lakh in March 2021 versus 7.88 lakh in March 2020 representing a growth of 112.44% YoY," the company said in a release.

"The company has achieved gross turnover of Rs 307.38 crore in March 2021 versus Rs 102.28 crore in March 2020, thereby recording a growth of 200.52% YoY. It achieved net turnover of Rs 253.29 crore in March 2021 versus Rs 84.73 crore in March 2020, recording a growth of 798.92%," it added.

The exports segment volume rose 221 percent YoY.

ssw

Close

Related stories

The company expect the export segment to grow by double-digits in the coming months and hopes that the upward growth in the PV segment will continue in FY22 as well.

It also expects the commercial vehicles segment to witness momentum going ahead in FY21-22 with scrappage policy now in place.

At 11:57 hrs, Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 715.45, up Rs 14.50, or 2.07 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 776.10 and a 52-week low of Rs 317.35 on 10 March 2021 and 20 May 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.81 percent below its 52-week high and 125.45 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price rose 102 percent in the last one year.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Steel Strips Wheels
first published: Apr 1, 2021 12:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.