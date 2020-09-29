172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|steel-strips-wheels-share-price-rises-2-on-export-orders-win-5898071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Strips Wheels share price rises 2% on export orders win

The stock has plunged 43 percent in last one year.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Steel Strips Wheels share price rose over 2 percent intraday on September 29 after the company received export orders for 9,000 wheels for EU trailer market.

The company confirms export orders of nearly 9,000 wheels for EU trailer market, to be executed in the month of October & November from its Chennai plant.

Orders of similar capacity are anticipated from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed, it added.

At 10:20 hrs Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 442.05, up Rs 9.00, or 2.08 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 797.00 and 52-week low Rs 317.35 on 10 October, 2019 and 20 May, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 44.54 percent below its 52-week high and 39.29 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price plunged 43 percent in last one year.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 11:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Steel Strips Wheels

