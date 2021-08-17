Steel Strips Wheels share price locked in upper circuit on stock split plan

live bse live

Steel Strips Wheels share price was locked in 5 percent upper circuit on August 17 afternoon as the company board said it will consider stock split on September 3.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on September 3, 2021, to consider and approve the sub-division/split of the equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company," as per the release.

The board will also consider the notice for calling the Annual General Meeting and to fix the date, time & venue of AGM of the shareholders of the company for the Financial Year 2020-21.

The Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the company has been closed with effect from today 17 August, 2021 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the above said matters to the public.

There were pending buy orders of 6,223 shares, with no sellers available.

At 13:09 hrs Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 1,665.15, up Rs 79.25, or 5 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,741.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 414 on 04 August, 2021 and 25 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.4 percent below its 52-week high and 302.21 percent above its 52-week low.