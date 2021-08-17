MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Steel Strips Wheels share price locked in upper circuit on stock split plan

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,741.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 414 on 04 August, 2021 and 25 September, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel Strips Wheels share price was locked in 5 percent upper circuit on August 17 afternoon as the company board said it will consider stock split on September 3.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on September 3, 2021, to consider and approve the sub-division/split of the equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company," as per the release.

The board will also consider the notice for calling the Annual General Meeting and to fix the date, time & venue of AGM of the shareholders of the company for the Financial Year 2020-21.

The Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the company has been closed with effect from today 17 August, 2021 and would remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the above said matters to the public.

There were pending buy orders of 6,223 shares, with no sellers available.

Close

At 13:09 hrs Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 1,665.15, up Rs 79.25, or 5 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,741.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 414 on 04 August, 2021 and 25 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.4 percent below its 52-week high and 302.21 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Steel Strips Wheels
first published: Aug 17, 2021 01:50 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.