Steel Strips Wheels share price gains 3% on export orders

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 776.10 on March 10, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 317.35 onMay 20, 2020.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
 
 
Steel Strips Wheels share price gained more than 3 percent intraday on April 29 after the company received export orders from the US and EU markets.

".... confirms export orders of over 170,000 wheels for US & EU caravan trailer market, US mobile home and US truck trailer market," the company said in a release.

The company will complete the orders by early July from its Chennai and Dappar plants.

Orders of a similar capacity were expected in the coming months from the same customer base as businesses were recovering rapidly, it added.

At 1206 hours, Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 710, up Rs 16.60, or 2.39 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 776.10 on March 10, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 317.35 onMay 20, 2020. It is trading 8.52 percent below its 52-week high and 123.73 percent above its 52-week low.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Steel Strips Wheels
first published: Apr 29, 2021 12:23 pm

