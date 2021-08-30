Steel Strips Wheels share price gains 3% on agreement with Tata Steel Long

live bse live

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) share price gained 3 percent intraday after the company signed a three-year agreement with Tata Steel Long Products for the rolling of round bars, the company said in a release.

The supplies from SSWL Saraikela plant will start from October 2021. This deal has a supply potential of 50000 MTs of rolled round bars per annum. These products will target automotive customers in India.

The agreement reinforces Tata Steel's confidence in SSWL to develop long-term strategic partnerships. Tata Steel has had a strategic equity stake in SSWL since 2008.

At 1316 hours, Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 1,911, up Rs 38.85, or 2.08 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,968 on August 27, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 414.00 on September 25, 2020. It is trading 2.9 percent below its 52-week high and 361.59 percent above its 52-week low.