MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Steel Strips Wheels share price gains 3% on agreement with Tata Steel Long

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,968 on August 27, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 414.00 on September 25, 2020

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) share price gained 3 percent intraday after the company signed a three-year agreement with Tata Steel Long Products for the rolling of round bars, the company said in a release.

The supplies from SSWL Saraikela plant will start from October 2021. This deal has a supply potential of 50000 MTs of rolled round bars per annum. These products will target automotive customers in India.

The agreement reinforces Tata Steel's confidence in SSWL to develop long-term strategic partnerships. Tata Steel has had a strategic equity stake in SSWL since 2008.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 1316 hours, Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 1,911, up Rs 38.85, or 2.08 percent, on the BSE.

Close
The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,968 on August 27, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 414.00 on September 25, 2020. It is trading 2.9 percent below its 52-week high and 361.59 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Steel Strips Wheels
first published: Aug 30, 2021 01:32 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.