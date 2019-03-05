Steel Strips Wheels rises 7% on orders win of Rs 480 crore

Share price of Steel Strips Wheels rose 7 percent intraday Tuesday after company won an order worth Rs 480 crore.

The company bagged yet another long term domestic order for supply of alloy wheels for an Indian OEM from its Mehsana alloy wheel plant.

The order comprises of 1.8 million alloy wheels distributed over the vehicle program life to be shipped from company's Mehsana plant from 2019 onwards.

The program life is 5 years starting 2019 and total order value of the program life is Rs 480 crore.

The company is developing more than 15 wheels for domestic as well as export customers which will see the mass production in FY 19-20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,473.70 and 52-week low Rs 828 on 24 April, 2018 and 18 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 37.57 percent below its 52-week high and 11.11 percent above its 52-week low.

At 12:58 hrs Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 919.35, up Rs 50.05, or 5.76 percent on the BSE.