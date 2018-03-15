Steel Strips Wheels rises 3% on export order win

Shares of Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) rose 3.5 percent intraday Thursday on the back of export order win.

The company bagged yet another big exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU Caravan market.

The order includes approximately 1,00,000 steel wheels to be shipped from company's Chennai plant from May 2018 onwards until period of 5 months.

The company is on the verge of receiving similar export orders with another European customers in next future.

This repeat order makes the company as a leading supplier of caravan steel wheels market in European region.

At 11:05 hrs Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 1,070, up Rs 35.60, or 3.44 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil