Steel Strips Wheels gains 3% on export order for 1.30 lakh steel wheels

Shares of Steel Strips Wheels added over 3 percent intraday Friday on winning export order.

The company bagged another big exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market.

The order comprises of approximately 1,30,000 steel wheels to be shipped from its Chennai plant from May 2018 onwards until period of 6 months.

The company is expected to close some more export orders with another European customers in recent future.

This repeat order makes company as a leading supplier of caravan steel wheels market in European region.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,225 and 52-week low Rs 709 on 10 January, 2018 and 20 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.12 percent below its 52-week high and 50.11 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:08 hrs Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 1,064.30, up Rs 23.05, or 2.21 percent on the BSE.

