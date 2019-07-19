App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 04:45 PM IST

Steel demand in India to grow by 7% in FY20, says Tata Steel Chairman N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran says focus in Europe is to generate positive cash flow

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879

Demand for steel in India is set to grow by seven percent in FY20, taking it to 103 million tons, on the back of a slew of infrastructure projects announced by the government, said Tata Steel Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Addressing shareholders at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on July 19, Chandrasekaran added that Tata Steel was well positioned to make the most of the opportunity, having grown its capacity last year.

The steel maker recorded highest volumes of nearly 27 million tons in FY19, backed by its acquisition of Bhushan Steel and Usha Martin.

Taking note of its Kalinganagar unit, Chandrasekaran said that its capacity will expand to 8 million tons per annum (mtpa), from the present 3 mtpa by 2022. However, he underlined that the deadline is subjective to market conditions and the company’s cash flow position.

The last financial year witnessed a setback after the collapse of the proposed JV between the European businesses of Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp. The JV was blocked by the European Commission, which said that the new entity will hurt competition.

Chandrasekaran continued that that the company was now focusing on “turning around” the European units based in the UK and the Netherlands. “The focus is to turn around these companies and become cash flow positive and work towards self-sustaining capital expenditure and operations,” he noted.

Similar sentiments were shared by Global MD & CEO TV Narendran, who in an interview to Moneycontrol had recently said that the European management has been given two years to focus on becoming cash flow positive.

The AGM approved Narendran’s second term. He was first appointed to head the Indian and South East Asian businesses in 2013. His second term will last until 2023.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Companies #Tata Steel

