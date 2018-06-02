State Street Active Emerging Markets sells Balrampur Chini shares worth Rs 10 cr

State Street Active Emerging Markets Small Cap Active Non Lending QIB Common Trust Fund sold nearly 0.6 percent stake in sugar company Balrampur Chini Mills on Friday.

The fund house sold 13,39,777 equity shares at Rs 73.43 per share through bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange.

The shares sold through bulk deals were worth nearly Rs 9.83 crore.

State Street Active Emerging Markets held 2.45 percent equity stake in the company as per shareholding pattern for March quarter.

On Friday, the stock price closed at Rs 73.15, up Rs 1.70, or 2.38 percent on the exchange. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 75.30 and an intraday low of Rs 70.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 182.50 and 52-week low Rs 58.70 on September 13, 2017 and May 16, 2018, respectively. Currently, it is trading 59.92 percent below its 52-week high and 24.62 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,670.95 crore.