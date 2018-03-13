App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 13, 2018 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Starlite Components rises 9% as JV bags order worth Rs 335cr

The company in joint venture with Virtuoso OptoElectronics has bagged a contract of Rs 335 crore from the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Starlite Components added 9 percent intraday Tuesday as company bagged an order worth Rs 335 crore.

The company in joint venture with Virtuoso OptoElectronics has bagged a contract of Rs 335 crore from the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies.

The contract includes replacement of existing street lights with energy efficient LED street lights, installation of centralized control and monitoring system panel or smart lighting system along with operation and maintenance for a period of 10.5 years in the area covered under Municipal Corporation, councils and committees within Hisar, Karnal and Sonepat districts, covering a total of 15 cities.

At 12:02 hrs Starlite Components was quoting at Rs 57.75, up Rs 1.90, or 3.40 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

