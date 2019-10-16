Star Cement to buyback shares worth Rs 102cr, stock gains nearly 4%

Shares of Star Cement added nearly four percent in the early trade on October 16 as company's buyback offer will open next week.

The company in a release to exchanges said its buyback offer will open on October 22 and will close on November 5.

The buyback includes a cash offer not exceeding 68,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each representing all existing public shareholders/beneficial owners of the company on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route at a price of Rs 150 per equity share for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 102,00,00,000.

At 09:25 hrs Star Cement was quoting Rs 94.90, up Rs 1.50, or 1.61 percent on the BSE.