Star Cement to buyback shares worth Rs 102cr, stock gains nearly 4%

Shares of Star Cement added nearly four percent in the early trade on October 16 as company's buyback offer will open next week.
The company in a release to exchanges said its buyback offer will open on October 22 and will close on November 5.
The buyback includes a cash offer not exceeding 68,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each representing all existing public shareholders/beneficial owners of the company on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route at a price of Rs 150 per equity share for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 102,00,00,000.
At 09:25 hrs Star Cement was quoting Rs 94.90, up Rs 1.50, or 1.61 percent on the BSE.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 137.60 and 52-week low Rs 85.00 on June 6 and February 13, respectively. It is currently trading 31.03 percent below its 52-week high and 11.65 percent above its 52-week low.
