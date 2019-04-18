Star Cement rises 6% as co receives Rs 174cr from Central govt

Shares of Star Cement rose 6.7 percent intraday Thursday as company received Rs 174 crore from Central government.

The company has received Rs 174.48 crore towards its freight subsidy claims from the Central Government, as per company BSE filing.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 137.25 and 52-week low Rs 85 on 25 May, 2018 and 13 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.32 percent below its 52-week high and 23.82 percent above its 52-week low.

Share price declined 19 percent in last 1 year.

At 12:22 hrs Star Cement was quoting at Rs 105.50, up Rs 4.90, or 4.87 percent on the BSE.

