SRF touches 52-week high on bonus issue approval

The board approved a bonus issue in the proportion of four shares of Rs 10 each for every one share held, the company has said

Moneycontrol News
August 31, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
 
 
SRF touched a 52-week high of Rs 10,354.25, rising over 6 percent intraday on August 31 after its board approved a bonus share issue.

"The board of directors at their meeting held today considered and approved bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of four equity shares of Rs 10 each for every one equity share of Rs 10 each held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date," the company said in its release.

The decision has to be approved by shareholders through a postal ballot.

At 1445 hours, SRF was quoting at Rs 10,148.15, up Rs 436.60, or 4.50 percent on the BSE. The share price has jumped 150 percent in the last year.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 186.94 per share. (June 2021). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 54.26. The latest book value of the company is Rs 1,062.41 a share.

At the current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 9.55. The dividend yield of the company was 0.24 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #SRF #top buzzing stocks
first published: Aug 31, 2021 03:04 pm

