SRF tanks 8% after state pollution board shuts operations at Dahej plant

Shares of SRF fell 8 percent intraday on April 1 after company closed the operations of its industrial plant at Dahej.

Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) had issued directions under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 to the company to close the operations of its industrial plant at Dahej due to alleged non-compliance with the provisions of the said Act, as per company release on BSE.

The company is in the process of filing a detailed appropriate reply clarifying its position with regard to the issues raised, it said.

At 1153 hours, SRF was quoting at Rs 2,394, down Rs 10.10, or 0.42 percent on the BSE.

