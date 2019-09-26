App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SRF shares decline after SC dismisses company petition

The company is exploring legal options available in this matter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of SRF declined more than 1 percent after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by the company.

Hon'ble Supreme Court of India has dismissed a special leave petition filed by the company against the order of the division bench of Hon'ble Madhya Pradesh High Court, Gwalior Bench.

Accordingly, the order of Collector of Stamps, Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) assessing a stamp duty of Rs 23.73 crore with a penalty of Rs 5.09 crore on the Deed of Conveyance dated 13th June, 1996 executed in relation to acquisition of captioned division from Ceat Limited was revived, as per a release on BSE.

Close

Therefore, the demand of Rs 28.82 crore raised by the Collector of Stamps, Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) stands confirmed.

related news

The company is exploring legal options available in this matter.

At 14:03 hrs SRF was quoting at Rs 2,767, down Rs 18.20, or 0.65 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 02:31 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.