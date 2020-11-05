SRF share price hits 52-week high as consolidated net profit rises 57%

SRF share price jumped over 6 percent intraday on November 5 after the company reported its September quarter results.

Chemicals maker SRF on November 4 said its consolidated net profit rose 57 percent to Rs 316 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 201 crore in the year-ago period.

"The consolidated revenue of the company increased 21 percent from Rs 1,738 crore to Rs 2,101 crore in Q2FY21 when compared with corresponding period last year," SRF said in a statement.

The stock was trading at Rs 311.30, or 7.01 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,768.40.

The scrip also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.80 times and was trading with volumes of 11,053 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,981 shares, an increase of 121.89 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum - price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has zero promoter pledge with the company showing strong cash generating ability from core business - improving cash flow from operation for last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is neutral with moving averages and technical indicators being neutral.

