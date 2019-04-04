SRF rises nearly 3% as Gujarat plant to resume operations

Share price of SRF rose nearly 3 percent intraday Thursday after company informed about resumption of operations at its Gujarat plant at the earliest.

A revocation order dated April 3 has been issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and in compliance with the said order, the site should resume operations at the earliest, company said in press release.

GPCB had issued directions under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 to the company to close the operations of its industrial plant at Dahej in the State of Gujarat due to alleged non-compliance with the provisions of the said Act.

At 10:40 hrs SRF was quoting at Rs 2,443.95, up Rs 63.20, or 2.65 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,476.40 and 52-week low Rs 1,531 on 25 March, 2019 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.31 percent below its 52-week high and 59.63 percent above its 52-week low.