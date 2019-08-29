App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spring Fields Infra locked at upper circuit on Rs 1.93 cr purchase order; hits 52-week high

There were pending buy orders of 3,700 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Spring Fields Infraventure locked at 5 percent upper circuit after the company received purchase order worth Rs 1.93 crore.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 13.33.

The company received purchase order worth Rs 1.93 crore from G Narayanamma Institute of Technology & Science, G Pulla Reddy Degree and PG College, and G Pulla Reddy Engineering College.

There were pending buy orders of 3,700 shares, with no sellers available.

At 1417 hrs, Spring Fields Infraventure was quoting at Rs 13.33, up Rs 0.63 on the BSE.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 02:41 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

