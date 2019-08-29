Spring Fields Infra locked at upper circuit on Rs 1.93 cr purchase order; hits 52-week high

Shares of Spring Fields Infraventure locked at 5 percent upper circuit after the company received purchase order worth Rs 1.93 crore.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 13.33.

The company received purchase order worth Rs 1.93 crore from G Narayanamma Institute of Technology & Science, G Pulla Reddy Degree and PG College, and G Pulla Reddy Engineering College.

There were pending buy orders of 3,700 shares, with no sellers available.