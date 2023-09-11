Sportking India stock tumbles after fire damages documents

Sportking is involved in textile manufacturing company and is a part of the Sportking Group. The company is engaged in the production of various yarns (such as cotton yarn, synthetic yarn, and blended yarn), fabrics, and garments.

Shares of Sportking India Limited tanked 2 percent to Rs 821 in the early trade on September 11 after the company reported a fire incident in the registered office affected some company records on September 9, the company said in an exchange filing.

“We have already intimated the concerned departments and other statutory authorities about the fire incident,” Sportking India said. As per the disclosure, fire was controlled within time and there are no human injuries or casualties reported.

In the last six months, the stock has gained 21 percent.

On July 19, shares rallied over 7 percent after a host of bulk deals took place on the bourses.

Anil Kumar Goel, an individual investor, picked up 1,31,558 shares, accounting for a 1.04 percent stake in Sportking India Ltd, at an average price of Rs 842 per share. On July 14, Seema Goel purchased 64,000 shares, representing a 0.50 percent stake in Sportking India, at an average price of Rs 825 per share.

Interestingly, from trading at under Rs 5 in 2017, the stock skyrocketed to a peak of over Rs 1700 in 2022. However, since then the stock is struggling to resurge to its peak.

