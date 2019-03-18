SPML Infra surges 10% on orders worth Rs 883 crore

Shares of SPML Infra surged 10 percent intraday on March 18 after the company won orders worth Rs 883 crore.

SMPL received four new orders for water supply and irrigation projects with a combined cost of over Rs 883 crore from Gujarat, Manipur and Punjab, company said in BSE release.

The first order is worth Rs 723.87 crore for Phase 3 of Saurashtra-Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI Yojana), an ambitious project initiated by the Govt. of Gujarat.

The second order received in JV with Shristi Infrastructure Development is worth Rs 103.60 crore for construction of water distribution network and 24x7 domestic water supply along with sewerage management system and storm water drainage network for Ludhiana smart city with 5 years of O&M.

The other two orders of Rs 33.30 crore and Rs 22.31 crore has been received for augmentation of water supply system in Senapati and Churachandpur districts in Manipur.

Subhash Sethi, Chairman, SPML Infra said, "With our strong execution capabilities and using latest technological innovations, we are confident to deliver these projects on time to the complete satisfaction of our esteemed clients."

"The financials from these new orders should start reflecting in our books from the first quarter of FY 20 and it will strengthen our growth and improve profitability," he added.

At 1048 hours SPML Infra was quoting at Rs 34.00, up Rs 3.10, or 10.03 percent on the BSE.