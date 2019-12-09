App
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SPML Infra share price rises 10% on project wins worth Rs 218 crore

The company has been awarded sewage and effluent treatment works in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SPML Infra share price rose 10 percent in the morning trade on December 9 after the Gurgaon-based company bagged Rs 218.18 crore worth of orders in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The company, with its partner Pulkit projects, received a Rs 183.68-crore contract for the planning, designing, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of 30 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) and interception and diversion of drain in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh for pollution abatement of the River Ganga under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

The other order, worth Rs 34.50 crore, is for the planning, designing, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of 10 MLD common effluent treatment plant (CETP) and 30 MLD main pumping station based on tertiary treatment for the industrial area of Bahadurgarh.

Close

“We are happy to receive the order for wastewater treatment under the Namami Gange Scheme. We expect that a large number of projects will continue to move forward under the flagship schemes under the guidance of the newly formed Ministry of Jal Shakti," SPML Infra chairman Subhash Sethi said.

At 1044 hours, SPML Infra was quoting at Rs 11.79, up Rs 0.74, or 6.70 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 11:05 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #SPML Infra

