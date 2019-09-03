SPML Infra locked at upper circuit on projects win

Share price of SPML Infra locked at 5 percent upper circuit on September 3 after company received new project orders worth Rs 177.4 crore.

The orders have been received from Jharkhand Urja Sancharan Nigam for 132/33 kV substation projects to be completed in 24 months period, company said in release.

There were pending buy orders of 6,723 shares, with no sellers available.

These projects are funded by the World Bank under Jharkhand Power System Improvement Project scheme.

The company received Rs 107.65 crore order for supply, installation, testing & commissioning of 132/33 kV substations at Chainpur in Gumla district, and Kolebira, Kurdeg and 2 additional bays at Kamdara in Simdega district of Jharkhand.

Also, Rs 69.74 crore order for supply, installation, testing & commissioning of 132/33 kV substations at Hansdiha in Latehar district and Narayanpur in Palamu district of Jharkhand.

Subhash Sethi, Chairman, SPML Infra said, "The company continues to focus on profitable execution of its project orders, positioning well for newer opportunities and is confident of pursuing its growth plans on a sustainable basis."