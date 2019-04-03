SpiceJet soars 2% on launch of 28 new flights

SpiceJet gained more than 2 percent intraday on April 3 after the budget airline launched 28 new flights.

The low-cost airline launched 14 new flights under the government’s Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme. The planes will primarily be used to connect “un-served” market of Jharsuguda, Kishangarh and Lakhimpur to major metros across the country.

“With the addition of 14 new UDAN flights, SpiceJet will operate a total of 33 daily flights under the regional connectivity scheme,” said Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh in a PTI report.

Additionally, SpiceJet launched 14 more direct flights connecting metros and non-metros on domestic routes.

At 1013 hrs, SpiceJet was quoting Rs 97.75, up 2,2 percent on the BSE.