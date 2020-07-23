App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet shares up 2% on receiving scheduled carrier tag to operate flights to US

SpiceJet has reportedly kick-started plans to wet-lease long haul planes for the United Kingdom and Europe, as air travel in these regions resume.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
SpiceJet share price gained over a percent intraday on July 23 after the airline was designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the United States of America.

"In terms of the Air Services Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of the United States of America, SpiceJet has been designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the USA," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock price has been under pressure as domestic air travel remains limited and international travel suspended. It was trading at Rs 48.30, up Rs 0.85, or 1.79 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 49.15 and an intraday low of Rs 47.45.

SpiceJet has reportedly kick-started plans to wet-lease long-haul planes for the United Kingdom and Europe, as air travel in these regions resume. Airlines have been severely hit since March after flights were stopped amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SpiceJet has already leased an Airbus 330 from Oman Air for flights to London, which commence on July 27, media reports said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 11:18 am

