SpiceJet shares fly 3% higher on plans to raise fresh capital

SpiceJet shares surged 3 percent on Monday after the company announced its plan to raise fresh capital.

“The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on July 12 to consider and approve, inter-alia, options for raising fresh capital through issue of equity shares and/or convertible securities on preferential basis,” said SpiceJet in an exchange filing.

The shares were up 2.44 percent at Rs 30.22 at 11.33am on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stock has lost 22 percent since January 1 on the BSE.

The fundraise is important for the loss-making airline as it has ongoing legal woes with Kalanithi Maran, a huge debt and has to unground its fleet and induct new planes also.

Prabhudas Lilladher has downgraded the stock to hold at a target price of Rs 85. “The Covid-19 second wave-led turbulence is delaying recovery by 6-8 months and sharp rise in crude oil prices will negatively impact CASK,” said the domestic broking firm in a report dated July 7.

The broker said that the company is aiming to raise Rs 2500 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement, or sale of shares to institutional investors. It also said that SpiceJet is going to separate its cargo business.

SpiceJet has not yet declared it results for FY23.

The Delhi High court had ordered SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 crore to Kalanithi Maran, former promoter of the airline in May. The order is an outcome of a continuous battle between SpiceJet, current promoter of the airline-Ajay Singh, and Kalanithi Maran. Kalanithi Maran in 2017 has sued SpiceJet for not issuing him convertible warrants and preference shares to him.

