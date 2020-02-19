SpiceJet share price gains 6% on launch of new domestic flights

SpiceJet share price advanced more than 6 percent intraday on February 19 after reports made rounds that the company is going to launch new domestic flights.

The company is going to launch 20 new domestic flights from March 29 as it is going to introduce UDAN flights on Amritsar-Patna and Varanasi-Patna routes, reported CNBC-TV18.

The new flights are going to connect Guwahati with Patna, Hyderabad with Mangaluru, Bengaluru with Jabalpur and Mumbai with Aurangabad.

The company is going to deploy a mix of Bombardier Q400, B737 for these flights.

At 11:17 hrs, SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 87.25, up Rs 3.20, or 3.81 percent on the BSE.

The share price declined 40 percent in the last 6 months.