you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet share price gains 6% on launch of new domestic flights

The company is going to deploy a mix of Bombardier Q400, B737 for these flights.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
SpiceJet
SpiceJet
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SpiceJet share price advanced more than 6 percent intraday on February 19 after reports made rounds that the company is going to launch new domestic flights.

The company is going to launch 20 new domestic flights from March 29 as it is going to introduce UDAN flights on Amritsar-Patna and Varanasi-Patna routes, reported CNBC-TV18.

The new flights are going to connect Guwahati with Patna, Hyderabad with Mangaluru, Bengaluru with Jabalpur and Mumbai with Aurangabad.

Close

The company is going to deploy a mix of Bombardier Q400, B737 for these flights.

At 11:17 hrs, SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 87.25, up Rs 3.20, or 3.81 percent on the BSE.

The share price declined 40 percent in the last 6 months.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 11:47 am

